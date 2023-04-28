To the Editor:
On May 1 at the Town Meeting and May 8 at the ballot, the residents of Essex will have the opportunity to preserve the quality of education for our children by voting YES on an override initiative.
To the Editor:
On May 1 at the Town Meeting and May 8 at the ballot, the residents of Essex will have the opportunity to preserve the quality of education for our children by voting YES on an override initiative.
Thanks to the town’s support of education over the years and the excellent management of our administrative team, the highly ranked Manchester-Essex Regional School District is adequately funded and operating cost-effectively. Our district has been prudently managed, and recently ratified a contract with COLA increases of 2.5, 2.5, 2.25, and 2.5% over the next four years.
However, the rising costs of education, compounded by the limitations of Proposition 2.5 and the proportional increase of students from Essex attending district schools, are creating a critical shortfall for the Town of Essex. The district has been using reserve funds to maintain a low assessment to the towns, and currently needs to correct a $867,000 deficit in the operating budget. Essex is seeking an override of just under $289,165 to fund its portion of this deficit.
If this override fails, the district will have to go back to the drawing board and make tough decisions about how to cut $867,000 from the budget. This could include reducing staff or programs and services to students, which would destabilize our educational system.
MERSD’s mission is to provide a high quality, comprehensive, student-centered educational experience that prepares them for a post-secondary educational or service experience, a career, and life as an engaged member of society. Please join us in voting YES for this override to support our children, the future of Essex.
Thank you for your consideration,
Sarah and Christopher Wolf
Annie Cameron and Gordon Martin
Michele and Dave Kempskie
Wynn Gerhardt
Carla Christensen
