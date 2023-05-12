To the Editor,

Please join me on May 16 in voting for Chris Olney and Susan Hanson-Philbrick for Planning Board.   They have the professional skills we need to protect our Town so hard-working families for whom a $1,000,000 ++ home purchase is out of the question can live here.  That means young families, seniors, our teachers, police, firefighters, Town staff – all have a chance to live here, to be part of the Town they grew up in, have lived in all their lives or that they work for.