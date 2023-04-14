To the Editor,
The Environmental Protection Agency has determined that three widely-used neonicotinoid insecticides likely harm roughly three-fourths of all endangered plants and animals, including bees and all 39 species of amphibians protected under the Endangered Species Act. Neonicotinoids, which are banned in the European Union, are the most popular insecticides in the United States, used widely in agriculture, yet they are responsible for the precipitous decline in insect and amphibian populations. Pollinators are declining nationwide. The American bumblebee, once the most common bumblebee species in the United States, has declined by an estimated 89 percent in just the past 20 years. The chemicals clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam are sold in spray form in local hardware stores as garden pesticides.