To the Editor,
Occasionally there is a candidate for office who is uniquely experienced, trustworthy, and open-minded. We are fortunate to have such a person in Susan Philbrick running for Planning Board. Her experience as a Federal Prosecutor, attorney, and long-time citizen of our town all contribute to her preparedness and capabilities as a candidate. Those strengths were displayed at the last Town Meeting, when Susan presented the Planning Board’s proposed Adult Entertainment zoning By-Law. She succinctly explained the importance of adding the By-Law and then listened with an open mind to a proposed amendment. The Article, as amended, passed easily, with 192 yes and only 8 no votes.