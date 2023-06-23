To the Editor,
According to the Oxford Languages dictionary the term Community is deﬁned as the “feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
To the Editor,
According to the Oxford Languages dictionary the term Community is deﬁned as the “feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals.”
We share community with each other here in Manchester based on several diﬀering factors, such as neighborhoods, family, interests, work and recreation. Some would say that as a small town we focus and strive for a strong sense of community for our town.
Yet, over these last few weeks a member of our community posted hateful signs on their lawn “demonizing” the LGBTQ+ community. I surmise the homeowners did so in response to this—June—being LGBTQ+ Pride month. One of those signs was recently removed and replaced with a handwritten sign complaining of disdain for the “grooming” of children to be LGBTQ+.
As a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself I can tell you that I was inspired by the community response from neighbors and residents to these hateful messages who asked for LGBTQ+ Progress ﬂags to ﬂy and show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. We all have a right to our opinions certainly.
However, given that LGBTQ+ children and our Trans community remain at heightened risk for hate crime victimization and suicide, and that LGBTQ+ rights are being taken away along with women’s rights across this country, I would suggest now is a time to be a more cohesive community, not a divisive one.
So, I welcome you to come show your support for the LGBTQ+ community by attending the North Shore Pride Parade and Festival in downtown Salem, MA on this Saturday, June 24. The festival is being held on the Salem Common from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the parade starts downtown on Derby Street at noon.
Thank you and Happy Pride!
Hope Watt-Bucci
Manchester
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.