To the Editor,
I freely confess that I am a member of the Downtown Improvement Project (DIP) committee. But I write as a simple(!) voter and taxpayer. We should be truly thankful for the community we have: the beach is fine, the harbor is good, and the schools are tops. But I write about our extraordinary mercantile environment. Within a five-minute walk of the Town Hall (the center of town) you can get just about everything you need: groceries, snacks, drinks and dinner, hardware, hooch, trinkets, art, books, a bicycle, good used stuff, jewelry, a stamp and a birthday card to put it on, dry cleaning, a house for six, seven or eight figures and a bank to mortgage it, and more. Sounds like the song, “Come to the Supermarket in old Peking.”