Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 1:32 pm
To the Editor,
I have been a resident for 68 years and the subject of what to do with renovating the “Rotunda” at Tuck’s Point makes me a little (forgive my “French”) … “pissed off!”
I have been going to Tuck’s for 68 years, and I can’t believe the talk of putting the “Rotunda” up on land. If this option is done, it will no longer be a “Rotunda.” It will be a “Gazebo!” The tradition of jumping off the “Rotunda” will be gone! Think of the kids, for once! If the town had fixed the Rotunda the correct way 30 years ago, this would not be an issue today.
Please, just raise the “Rotunda” and leave it on water!
I have another thing to say: Manchester is a Town and it’s not a Village. The definition of a “village” is a community with less than 1,000 residents and our “town” is bigger than that. Stop calling Manchester a village.
Love and kisses,
Cindie Lou
Manchester
“Mayor” of Tuck’s too!
