Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 7:35 pm
To the Editor,
I wanted to express my sincere gratitude to all of those who supported North Shore Pride's Drag Brunch with Mizery & Company yesterday at the amazing Boo Bird restaurant in Manchester.
A very special thank you to Maryanne and Matt and all the staff at Boo Bird who truly went out of their way to make this a very enjoyable event.
To Mizery & Company, you girls were amazing and thank you so much for always being a dear friend to North Shore Pride.
Finally, to the supporters who showed up and made this a sold-out event, I thank you. Your comments of support and love were astounding. This event was scheduled in response to the derogatory messages found on lawn signs in Manchester recently and as this event has proven, “Love Wins.”
Thank you all and if you missed this amazing event, we are already planning another one for August!
Hope Watt-Bucci
President, North Shore Pride, Inc.
