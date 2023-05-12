On Tuesday, May 16, Manchester voters will be asked to cast votes for Select Board and Planning Board members. This year, the election of local officials is especially important considering many fundamental issues facing the town. These issues require leadership that not only has the relevant background and qualifications, but also has the temperament and emotional intelligence to foster collaboration in the face of ongoing anti-change campaigns of misinformation and reflexive outrage that have purposefully spread alarm and confusion in the community.

Of note, prior to the special Town Meeting last Fall, a group called “Manchester Matters” launched a disingenuous campaign, distributing material nearly exactly mimicking the look of official town communications, including their unauthorized (and likely illegal) use of the Town Seal. An article in the Manchester Cricket of November 3, 2022, clearly demonstrated the intent to confuse. It was a purposeful attempt to influence your vote through an anonymous and deceptive campaign and included numerous misrepresentations and outright falsehoods about the issues being put to the voters.