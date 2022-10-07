To the Editor,
The MERHS Class of 2024 would like to thank everyone who came out to buy mums last Saturday at our fundraiser. Even though it was a rainy day, the sale was a great success as we sold over 150 plants.
We greatly appreciate your support and hope the flowers will bloom abundantly!
MERHS
2024 Class Officers
Phileine de Widt, Finn O'Hara, Libby Mulry and Sander Breuker
