Monday night 550-ish of us convened at MERMHS for the special town meeting to tackle a prodigious agenda. We were voting on complicated issues that probably aren’t appropriate to decide in a large forum by lay people, but such is the structure of our town government, and that structure is unlikely to change. Despite rancorous debate, we successfully passed everything that came to the floor.
A dissenting member of the planning board tried to portray the entire process of amending zoning bylaws as ill-conceived, sudden and slap dash; however, Sarah Creighton, another planning board member, explained that four years, 100 open meetings, and $50,000 of professional consulting had gone into the methodical process. One gentleman asked in frustration why there isn’t a simple table explaining the existing zoning law and the changes. Such a table was prepared by Gary Gilbert, also of the planning board, and has been accessible to the public for many months. It was disheartening to see people clutching their “Manchester Matters” flyers at the meeting. Those flyers told them that the proposals at hand will “change the character of the town forever.” The opposite is true. If we fail to self-govern. If we don’t tighten up our bylaws and allow for low-impact development, then we will face a major, high-impact development and have no recourse.
The meeting adjourned with the decision to pass over the remaining articles. Many of these articles attempt to create small opportunities for new housing. One article involves the creation of rentals within the confines of existing homes. One article allows for residential housing clusters in areas smaller than five acres. One allows for senior housing. I understand the impulse to table these measures, as the meeting got out of hand. Despite pleas to keep discussion to the articles on the table, people rambled on unrelated topics. Without a full understanding of the process there were multiple calls to adjourn the meeting. Our town moderator thoroughly and succinctly explained why these initiatives were not possible, but that didn’t fully quell the tide.
What gave me hope on Monday was the silent majority. So many of the people who chose to speak were ill-informed and incendiary, often speaking more than once. The silent majority waited to speak with their votes. I believe the planning board should press forward to get their improvements ratified. They are not a pro-development group, clandestinely attempting to confuse us and then take away our rights. They are volunteers who have worked hard to start implementing the master plan. “Manchester Matters” is telling you that you are not smart enough to read and understand the zoning proposals. Don’t let them sell you short. Take advantage of all of the information at hand.
Manchester is being watched. Lawyers for big developers will take advantage of our paralysis and dysfunction. If we fight 40B, another development will appear in 40B's wake. If you care about this town, allow the planning board to PLAN. Get informed, show up, and VOTE.