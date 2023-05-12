Dear COA Newsletter subscriber,
In the May 2023 issue, privately funded by the Friends of the COA and advertisers, a layout/editing error by Town staff resulted in incorrectly noting a letter as being from the Planning Board (PB). It was not. The letter was from a PB member running for re-election. The PB member has since agreed to pay the Friends of the COA. Also, only one PB member is running for re-election, not two as stated in the letter. Please know that neither the COA nor the Planning Board endorses candidates.