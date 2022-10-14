Masconomo Council 1232 Manchester-by-the Sea-Knights of Columbus recently successfully concluded its annual fall fundraiser. That signature Council program supports a wide range of charitable activities for Cape Ann and beyond of which Council 1232 can be justifiably proud.
Grand Knight Phil Monahan said, “The generosity of parishioners from The Visitation Parish, comprised of Sacred Heart, Manchester-by-the-Sea and St John’s, Essex, as well as that of well-wishers from throughout Cape Ann and beyond enabled the Council to raise substantial funds this year. That will allow us to strengthen our charitable outreach.”
“Our fundraising success is attributable both to the support of the raffle by Cape Ann residents and to the generosity of Cape Ann restaurants and businesses that have supported the raffle with goods and services since its inception. This giving program would not exist without the loyal support of our contributing businesses. We are especially grateful for their continued support post the COVID-19 pandemic year.”
“We are indebted to the following area businesses for their commitment to the community and Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus:
Manchester-by-the-Sea: Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus; Sullco, Inc.; Stoneybrook Water; Cape Ann Savings Bank; Allen’s Pharmacy; Standley’s Garage; Crosby’s/Henry’s Markets; Cala’s Restaurant; The Antique Table; The Mooring; Bravo by the Sea; Manchester Hardware; Nor’east Cleaners; Harrigan’s Fine Wine & Spirits; Allie’s Beach Street Café; Cricket Press and the David Slade Family.
Gloucester: Beauport Hospitality Group; Sudbay Motors; Scott Energy; Lobsta Land Restaurant; The Causeway Restaurant; Bass Rocks Golf Club; The Liquor Locker; Ryan and Wood Distillery; Magnolia 525 Tavern; Atlantis Ocean Front Café; Cape Ann Whale Watch; Happy Humpback Café; the Militello Family and the Anthony Bullock Family
Essex: The Windward Grille; The Village Restaurant; Shea’s Riverside Restaurant & Bar; C.K. Pearl; The Mill; Woodman’s Restaurant; Essex Seafood; Blue Marlin Grille; The Great Marsh Brewery and the Cape Ann Golf Course
Rockport: Roy Moore Lobster Co.; Beverly Farms: Chapman’s Greenhouse; Beverly: Beverly Depot Diner and City Eats; Prides Crossing: Prides Crossing Confections; Peabody: Outback Steakhouse and Danvers: New Brothers Restaurant.
Grand Knight Monahan emphasized Masconomo Council 1232’s drive to raise funds to support worthy causes is a group effort with every member fully engaged. However, he called out one brother knight for special attention and thanks for the fundraiser’s standout success. “Richard Sullivan is the sparkplug, the catalyst, and the inspiration for this fundraiser’s resilience. We owe Richard a debt of thanks and a resounding round of applause. In a time of adversity, Richard is our model and Happy Warrior.”
Phil Monahan, Grand Knight
Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus