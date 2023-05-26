To The Editor,
To The Editor,
In late winter, we urged everyone to donate socks. Now we thank everyone who did.
Thanks to everyone who gave new, clean socks to the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus 2023 Sock Drive.
Socks are one of the most important and useful clothing items that are provided to homeless people. Clean socks promote good hygiene, health, and provide warmth during the cold winter months.
This year generous Cape Ann residents and parishioners form Visitation parish Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea and St Paul’s Hamilton-Wenham donated a record total of 1,127 pairs of socks that were distributed to local area homeless shelters on the North Shore and in Boston. The total this year knocked it out of the park and exceeded last year’s total of 1,000 pairs.
Again, thanks to all who gave.
Masconomo Council
1232 Knights of Columbus
Manchester
