Who are the members of the so-called “Group of Concerned Citizens” that calls themselves Manchester Matters? They don’t identify themselves on the postcard or the letter they recently mailed to Manchester residents. As of today (Monday), the QR code on the postcard and letter (which on Friday directed to a Facebook page that did not list the names of the group’s members) is no longer working. Apparently, those folks don’t have the courage of their convictions to identify themselves publicly, which is ironic given the fact that they appear to be accusing the Planning Board of a lack of transparency bordering on deception.
One of the cardinal rules of critical thinking is “Consider the Source.” It is important for several reasons. It supplies a framework to help you decide whether the source of the information or opinion is one of integrity, accuracy, and goodwill – is it a source you can trust? It gives you a chance to decide whether the information or opinion is valid or not. But this is impossible when the source is unidentified.
If the members of Manchester Matters won’t disclose their identities, then I must conclude they are not a source I can trust.
