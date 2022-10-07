The Manchester Affordable Housing Trust was established by the Town with the mission to increase diversity of housing options to meet the needs of Manchester’s low- and moderate-income households. Our Mission statement includes the following:
The MAHT will support affordable housing choice, diversity and opportunity in Manchester-by-the Sea; its actions will benefit those who cannot afford to rent or own a home in town, including seniors and local workers who provide valuable services to the town and are the backbone of the local economy.
The Town is being presented an opportunity to modify its zoning bylaws to allow a broader range of housing options. Specifically, these new regulations would allow senior housing through a special permit process; would allow clustered housing on lots smaller than 5 acres, also through a special permit; and would loosen the rules for creating accessory dwelling units in existing homes.
While the members of the Trust do not unanimously endorse the idea of allowing accessory dwelling units by-right, we do enthusiastically support both the concept of ADUs as well as the provisions for senior housing and housing clusters that can accommodate affordable housing units. At this time, the Trust has partnered with the Manchester Housing Authority to establish a plan to renovate and expand the public housing properties in town; we currently have issued a housing Request for Proposals for the MHA sites, in addition to the town owned site on Pleasant Street, with proposals due later in October, at which time we will reach out to and engage with town residents. This concept has received support from many organizations and groups, and the senior housing bylaw proposed by the Planning Board will be an important part in its implementation.
The Affordable Housing Trust supports the work of the Planning Board and the measures proposed to update the zoning regulations. The Trust members urge town residents to attend the Special Town Meeting on November 14 and hope for their support.
John Feuerbach, Chairperson and on behalf of the Manchester Affordable Housing Trust