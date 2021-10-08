To the Editor,
The Manchester Masons and the Manchester Legion Post 113 would like to thank the town for its support at our cookout that followed the final Manchester Celebration of its 375th (plus 1) Anniversary parade. A large group of volunteers came together to cook lobsters, steak, burgers and hotdogs for the entire community who came down after the parade to continue the celebration of the town’s anniversary, outdoors and under the tents behind the Legion Hall. This was a charity event, and we were able to raise more than $1,000 for the Masonic Angel Fund from ticket sales, 100 percent of which goes to support local children. All this from those who chose to come down, buy a ticket and support an important local cause. I would like to thank Erin Tillman and Allan Kirker from the Legion for all their outstanding help. We’d also like to give a big shout out to Alex, who heads up the meat department at Market Basket in Gloucester for his fine steaks, and Tess at Cape Ann Lobsterman for the outstanding lobsters. The 375th Committee generously donated tents, which were much needed in the end. Thank you. And, finally, thanks to our brothers in Masonry and the Shrine, who gave of your time and hard work in making September 25 a day to remember.
Todd Crane
Manchester