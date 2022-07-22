To the Editor,
To the Editor,
We received this wonderful note from the Manchester Public Library that we wanted to share with your readers. Thank you for running it.
To our friends at the Hooper Fund,
I want to express my heartfelt thanks for your continuous and generous support of children’s programming at the Library. From the Story Walk, that started with Hooper Funds and is now evolved into a permanent installation in our recently landscaped gardens, to the quality performer events, you enrich the lives of children and their families.
We couldn’t do what we do nearly as well without you!
In gratitude,
Carol Bender
Children’s Librarian
Manchester Public Library
