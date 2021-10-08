To the Editor,
The co-chairs of the 375th Anniversary Celebration Committee wish to express our thanks to groups, individuals and town employees who came together to produce a fantastic parade to celebrate the end of our 375th Anniversary activities. Many of the planned 2020 activities were pushed into 2021, but the wait was worth it with great activities occurring in 2021 capped-off with the parade. Our thanks to the following:
The groups, people and organizations who entered floats in the parade; Chief Fitzgerald and Lt. McCoy from the MPD; Chief Cleary from the MFD; Members of the Amaral Bailey Post # 113 American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders for leading the parade; Manchester Board of Selectmen, Town Moderator, State Senator Bruce Tarr and retired State Representative Brad Hill for marching in the parade; residents who supported the parade by volunteering their time and members of the 375th Committee who worked the parade; Carley Cook and Eric MacFarlane for all their work to rehab the Birthday Cake Float and get it ready for the parade; people who decorated their homes along the parade route in the spirit of celebrating; the Danvers High School Marching Band for their performance at the Brook Street Playground following the parade; Tyler Cummins from MERMS for playing and singing his Manchester 375th song at the Brook Street Playground; the Cricket Press for its press coverage before and following the parade; MERSD for the use of the two athletic fields and parking lots for parade organization; and Cheryl Marshall the Park and Recreation Director for her work and organization in getting the parade to occur. Her work and planning are greatly appreciated.
All contributed to an event that members of the community could enjoy and celebrate the town we call home.
Sue Thorne and Tom Kehoe, co-chairs, 375th Anniversary Celebration Committee