To the Editor,
I’m writing this letter as your Fire Chief here in Manchester By-the-Sea.
I was hired for the fire chief position at the end of June 2020. Since my arrival, and as an objective newcomer, I have been provided with the history of the town’s dispatch endeavors, read through all the third-party independent studies, and have come to understand the changes and upgrades made over the years. I also understand that, at some point, the “police dispatch” inherited the fire dispatch duties, with minimal direction, understanding, training, or follow-up, which has created somewhat of an unequal in-house system.
Unfortunately, this process has continued without much guidance or input from the fire department, until very recently.
Throughout the dispatch decision process, I have tried my best to focus on just the facts and operational needs of the fire department, and exclude any personal or emotionally driven opinions. The more robust, code compliant, professional, technologically advanced, trained, and adequately funded and staffed a communication center is, the better the firefighting and EMS services we can deliver.
The fact is, present-day technology of computers, microwave links, wireless internet, and satellite connections makes it irrelevant as to what particular building the dispatch equipment and dispatchers may be housed in, or what town it is located in, or where the phone signal travels when you dial 911.
The key is that a call is answered and processed in a timely manner, and the information quickly communicated out to the public safety agencies, so they, in turn, can respond with the same speed and professionalism as always.
For those who were present at the annual town meeting, a word that was used by the Select Board Chair Jeff Bodner-Turner seems very germane to this discussion. His powerful word was “evolve.” Change is difficult, and I can appreciate the desire to hold on to things the way they have always been and keep a small-town vibe alive.
However, our mission in the fire service to save lives and property has never changed, waivered, or faltered. To be able to do our best and be at our best has meant that we’ve had to evolve, and must continue to do so.
To perform at the highest level in our life and death business, we must always have access to the best resources. This absolutely includes the dispatch and communications component.
But attempting to retain an in-town dispatch operation by doubling the current budget and hiring more full-time dispatchers and purchasing new dispatch software is only a first step. Subsequent immediate requirements include: a reorganization of the current structure of the communications division; review of the dispatcher hiring criteria and process; creating a joint fire-police oversight board; crafting and implementing new policies, procedures, and training on both law enforcement and fire department dispatching procedures; bringing the dispatch center and town hall building itself up to nationally recognized APCO and NFPA building and fire codes and standards; and creating a new and improved seamless dispatching operation. This will take a significant and long-term investment in time, energy, effort, and funding.
The North Shore Regional 911 Center currently meets many, if not all, of these national codes and standards; has well-developed and documented operational procedures; a large on-duty dispatching staff, always with a supervisor on duty; and possesses the latest dispatching technology and infrastructure.
All of these elements would need to be upgraded and/or recreated here if dispatch remains in town and is to be brought up to equal standards. The current fire departments served by the regional communication center have all reported that the regional communications center provides a good service to them and their communities, providing both fire and police chiefs with input and oversight. Therefore, it is both fiscally and operationally prudent for the town and fire and police departments moving forward to evolve and transition over to the Regional 911 dispatching services.
Please see the items below that will hopefully answer the three biggest concerns for the majority of folks here in town.
As always, I am available Monday through Friday at the firehouse to talk or meet with anyone and answer any questions they may have. 978-526-4040.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN WHEN I CALL “911” IF DISPATCH IS MOVED TO THE NORTH SHORE REGIONAL 911 COMMUNICATION CENTER IN MIDDLETON?
- A dedicated call taker receives the emergency 911 call
- It is immediately transferred to the appropriate dispatcher
- Manchester Fire Apparatus and/or Ambulance from the School Street Fire Station and the Manchester police are dispatched to the call
- You will not notice any delay in emergency vehicles responding to or arriving at your emergency or any difference from the current “911” system. Your addressees, local landmarks, and local nicknames such as “the village”, “Tucks Point”, “Stinky Beach”, etc. will all be programmed into the computer and readily known and accessible to all the dispatchers.
HOW MUCH WILL IT COST ME/THE TOWN TO MOVE TO THE REGIONAL COMMUNICATION CENTER AND HAVE THEM TAKE OVER ALL FIRE/POLICE/EMS DISPATCHING SERVICES?
- There will be no cost to you or the town whatsoever! “0.00” dollars!
- This information is contained in the recent Feasibility study from the Regional Communications Center, which is posted on the Town Web Page.
- The dispatch center is fully funded by the state from the 911 surcharge on all phones (you are already paying for these regional services in your monthly phone bills)
- This will result in a savings to the town of a minimum of $3.5 million dollars over a 10-year period! (Not to mention the additional savings when the contract is extended out to 2039 at Zero cost!)
WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF THERE ARE NO LONGER ANY DISPATCHERS IN THE MANCHESTER POLICE STATION AND I WALK IN WITH A QUESTION, CONCERN, OR COMPLAINT (i.e. it becomes a “DARK STATION”)?
- You will be able to immediately contact a dispatcher at the Regional Communication Center by pressing a button and communicating with them through and audio and video link! (think Zoom).
- This is a similar, but more advanced system like we already have in place in the lobby of the fire station. When crews are out on calls and the station is empty, you can press an emergency button in our fire station foyer and speak directly with the on-duty dispatcher now. (There is no video link currently.)
- Either the dispatcher will answer your question directly, or a police officer in the station will come to answer your request – or one will be called in from patrol to meet with and assist you.
- If, at any point, you feel you are in danger, you will be able to lock yourself securely in the specially constructed police lobby and await the officer’s prompt arrival.
Jason Cleary
Fire Chief, Manchester By-the-Sea