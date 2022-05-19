To the Editor,
I am a former resident of Manchester having grown up and graduating from Manchester Jr-Sr High. I had the unfortunate experience of the regional dispatch here in Methuen where I now reside. My wife needed to be transported to the hospital. After calling 911, I was routed to the regional dispatch center. I was then routed to the local dispatch center for police and fire here in Methuen. Luckily my wife was not in a critical condition as precious minutes were wasted in transfer of the call to the local dispatch. I would advise the residents to vote no on the dispatch question. And keep the dispatch local.
John Rowley
Methuen