To the Editor,
I often find something interesting in your column "WHAT WAS HAPPENING".
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
To the Editor,
I often find something interesting in your column "WHAT WAS HAPPENING".
"A grass fire that ignited a hay pile near the Beach Club on the Smith property called the department out Wednesday afternoon at 2:12."
I was 12 years old at the time and was working in a pond I had constructed nearby. I suddenly noticed flames erupting from where the windmill used to be supplying the Masconomo House (Hotel) with water. I also saw two small boys running back to the Beach Club.
There was speculation that they were playing with matches but also, later, that it might have been spontaneous combustion. We had been piling hay there from a cut in either late June or early July. That may have given the accumulated rotting hay enough time to generate adequate heat. I forget who the boys were, but that got them "off the hook."
I put Hotel in parentheses because there was another Masconomo House built in 1856 by Captain Robert Bennet Forbes on what later became Boardman Avenue. He was the founder of what became the "short tail" branch of the Forbes family, having made his money in the China Trade.
George P. Smith
Manchester
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.