To the Editor,
It’s a sad day in Manchester when only 50 people show up for the event at the fire station for 9/11. The weather was a good, non-working day to honor one of their own. If 9/11 happened when I was growing up, thousands would attend. We had unity. It’s clear the uppy attitude has taken over. I hope if 9/11 is on a school day, they take a bus with students. It’s history. Manchester should change its name, from Manchester-by-the-Sea to Manchester-by-the-me, me, me.
Buddy Bachry, Georgia