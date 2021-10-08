To the Editor,

It’s a sad day in Manchester when only 50 people show up for the event at the fire station for 9/11.  The weather was a good, non-working day to honor one of their own.  If 9/11 happened when I was growing up, thousands would attend.  We had unity.  It’s clear the uppy attitude has taken over.  I hope if 9/11 is on a school day, they take a bus with students.  It’s history.  Manchester should change its name, from Manchester-by-the-Sea to Manchester-by-the-me, me, me.

Buddy Bachry, Georgia