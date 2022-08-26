To the Editor,
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ZBA for their courageous vote, all the work they did, listening to our residents and not letting a BULLY get his way. Thank you.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 9:55 pm
On another note, all the water main construction on School Street and electrical work in town has been and is a total disaster. Two projects going on has created a frustrating situation. The signage is horrific. Every time I leave my house, I’m not sure if I can get to 128 or be detoured another way. It seems terribly disorganized, and has caused all of the residents and visitors’ great pains. There should be better signage or at least an email or something on the website to tell us if the road to 128 is closed.
Coming off the Pine Street exit, the road was backed up from Pleasant Street to town. Finally, at the end of Pine Street, there was more traffic. The main road to town was one way due to the electrical work. The poor police. It’s not their fault. Next time, how about better planning. And, when School Street is completed, they pave the street and sidewalks. And, maybe even put in a couple of curbs where there are none. As it is now, School Street is dangerous to drive and walk. Remember Bumper Cars, that’s what it feels like driving on School Street. Bumper Cars were fun, School Street is not.
Again, though, CONGRATULATIONS to the ZBA. That is great news.
Betsy Kross
Manchester
