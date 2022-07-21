To the Editor,

The proposed 40-B Shingle Hill housing development off School St must be opposed if Manchester residents care about their town and its future.  Reclaiming previously developed land and finding existing lower income housing options need to be examined first before clear-cutting our forests.  The town has already agreed that the wetlands and network of trails next to the proposed site has value to residents.  It was set aside as conservation land back in 1966.  The School St. Kiosk and parking area that is managed by Manchester Essex Conservation Trust (MECT) is a special gathering place for bikers, hikers, and other outdoor enthusiasts.  As a Manchester resident, and a weekly user of the network of the Manchester/Essex trail system, I am deeply concerned about changing the priceless wetland ecology of the Millstone watershed.