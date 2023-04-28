To the Editor,
To the Editor,
National Library Week is April 23-29. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the incredible staff of the Manchester Public Library who are always there with a smile and a wealth of information.
Our small town is very fortunate to have a library housed in a historic building with an inviting outdoor space enclosed within a stone wall. Beyond the physical structure, our library has much more to offer than books in their various forms. The library has an amazing array of offerings: book clubs, lectures, a Teen group, children's story times, WiFi and computer access, museum passes, and even things like snowshoes and power washers! If you haven't checked out the library lately, you're missing out.
All this would not be possible without the expert leadership of the library director, Sara Collins, the dedication of all the staff and volunteers, the passion of The Trustees, and the efforts of The Friends of the Library.
Hats off to The Manchester Public Library!
Cheryl Shnider,
Grateful long time library patron
Member of the Board of the Friends of the Library
