To the Editor,

Please vote no on the coming zoning changes that are being pushed on us by the Commonwealth simply because there is a train station in town.  The states mandate will seriously degrade our town by increasing housing density to 15 Units per acre for 37 acres in areas both within half a mile of the train station and elsewhere.  Why is this good policy? Some say it’s for “Climate Change” and somehow, by increasing density in our semi-rural community, we will miraculously cut carbon because people can take a train for all their needs.  As we all know, living in Manchester generally requires a car so the argument is specious. 