To the Editor,

Manchester Essex Conservation Trust is celebrating 60 years of conservation in the towns of Manchester and Essex.  Since our inception in 1963, MECT has grown and evolved, just as Manchester and Essex have.  We appreciate the generous and growing support from these communities and your newspaper as we preserve, protect and steward open spaces for the lasting benefit of the community-at-large while connecting people with the land that defines the area's natural character.  Everyone at MECT is committed to continuing to serve as valuable partners to the people of these two incredible towns because we live here, too.