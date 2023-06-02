To the Editor,

We moved to Manchester over 35 years ago when our kids were entering elementary school.  The primary reason we chose Manchester was because we saw the town valued public education and had a course program and nationally recognized program in Debate.  Both our girls participated in this program as other classmates participated in Debate or DECA.  There was widespread participation in these and other programs.  Our students and an entire generation of Manchester students have had great college, career and life outcomes in large part as a result of an enriched curriculum. 