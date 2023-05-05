To the Editor,
Manchester is a scenic, seaside community that many of us moved to in order to enjoy its small-town charm. Families, young and old come here to enjoy the walkable town, beautiful parks, serene beaches, and its manageable size. What our town has to offer is very special and we must be prudent to preserve it by thoughtfully navigating our town zoning bylaws in a responsible way for the current and future residents to enjoy. In my opinion, Donna Furse and Marty Flood are two individuals, who if elected to the Planning Board on May 16, will do just that. Both Donna and Marty believe SMART growth is vital and are willing to do the necessary capacity studies that are needed to fully understand how these changes will impact our small town. Manchester must plan carefully for development by understanding how it will impact our infrastructure, Public Safety departments, and schools.