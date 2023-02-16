To the Editor,
This past weekend, temperatures in Cape Ann reached -7F with windchill, pipes bursts, roofs caved in, and many families suddenly found themselves having to brave the frigid cold, frightened, wondering who they could turn for help.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 5:32 am
To the Editor,
This past weekend, temperatures in Cape Ann reached -7F with windchill, pipes bursts, roofs caved in, and many families suddenly found themselves having to brave the frigid cold, frightened, wondering who they could turn for help.
For others like me, it was a reminder to be grateful for a safe, warm place to hide from the elements, and a sobering reminder that as the cost of living continues to rise, we could easily find ourselves without a home. What should be a basic human right has become unattainable to a growing number of a residents in the Commonwealth, with no end in sight. Addressing our housing crisis can seem like a daunting task, and truthfully it is, but like the old saying goes, “many hands make light work”.
The first step anyone can take towards creating more housing, is to get informed, the more informed we are, the more empowered we become to take action.
On March 7 and 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Harborlight Homes is hosting a Housing Institute at the Gloucester senior center. The Housing Institute will feature 45-60-minute sessions led by industry experts on topics such as Demystifying Affordable Housing, Affordable Housing Finance (CPA & AHT included), and zoning considerations such as environmentally friendly housing.
Anyone serving on housing related boards or commissions is encouraged to attend. It is our hope to continue the conversation to create more affordable housing and meet the housing needs of an increasing number of Cape Ann households.
Marven Hyppolite,
Education & Advocacy Coordinator
Harborlight Homes
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.