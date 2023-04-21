To the Editor,
To the Editor,
One of my favorite days each year -- “celebrated” this Saturday, April 22, 2023.
More than a billion people (12.68 percent of the Earth’s population) celebrate Earth Day to protect the planet from things like pollution and deforestation. By taking part in activities like picking up litter and planting trees, we're making our world a happier, healthier place to live -- for a day.
One of the founders of Earth Day: Gaylord Anton Nelson (June 4, 1916 – July 3, 2005) was an American politician and environmentalist from Wisconsin who served as a United States senator and governor. He was a member of the Democratic Party and the founder of Earth Day, which launched a new wave of environmental activism.
Sharing the stage with Nelson at Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia on April 22, 1970 was Harvard Institute of Politics resident fellow and Democrat Ira Einhorn. So committed to the Earth, Einhorn murdered and composted his girlfriend—now that is commitment!
Please don’t murder and compost your girlfriend, boyfriend, or spouse Saturday -- plant a tree or pick up a piece of trash. You are required to plant two trees or pick up two pieces of trash if you drive an electric car. Their net negative impact on the environment and cost is more than gas vehicles.
Make America happier, healthier, and Great Again.
Christian Brown
Manchester
