Dear Editor Brown and your staff at the paper:

My letter is a “Thank You” to you for the impact of your coverage of the cultural events covered in the edition of Friday, June 2.  Although I could only attend the Coleman Sculpture Dedication, the other two events were either sold out at Wellspring House and the MHS ‘s event is already one that my husband’s sculpture of The Carved “Sea Serpent” is an example of the Society’s efforts to acquire the works of Art of previous residents.