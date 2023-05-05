To the Editor,
I would like to express my recommendation for Marty Flood for Manchester Planning Board. I have known Marty for many years and aside from having a strong personal connection with Marty, I have seen his valuable work ethic and moral character in his many duties in volunteer positions for youth sports. He is one of the few people I know who is willing and able to put in the extra time in those volunteer roles to make sure the job is done right. I feel that he will be a tremendous asset for the Planning Board. Marty is a true middle of the road individual. He will want to examine every item with proper care and thought. Marty feels like most people in town, that we have a very special town, and that it is important to preserve the character of the town. Change is inevitable and proper development is part of change, but the requisite analysis and deliberation is required before making significant changes. Please give your consideration to Marty Flood for Planning Board on May 16.