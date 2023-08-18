To the Editor,

The Clean Air Act was enacted in 1963, the first in a series of landmark post-war environmental legislation.  Then, on November 5th, 1965, climate scientists summarized the risks associated with rising carbon pollution in a report for President Lyndon Baines Johnson titled "Restoring the Quality of Our Environment."  According to this report: "Only about one two-thousandth of the atmosphere and one ten-thousandth of the ocean are carbon dioxide.  Yet to living creatures, these small fractions are of vital importance.  Through his worldwide industrial civilization, Man is unwittingly conducting a vast geophysical experiment.  Within a few generations he is burning the fossil fuels that slowly accumulated in the earth over the past 500 million years."  The predictions of this report's authors in regard to effects on the ocean and the atmosphere, and the resulting climate change, were substantively correct, as have been those of scientists who have followed since with much more research and reporting.  Based upon developments we now see in our biosphere, these scientists have if anything been quite conservative in their outlook: the changes we've induced are occurring more quickly and at greater magnitudes than the climate models have projected, and there are "feedback loops" accelerating these changes.  Now we see that even Hawaii has unprecedented wildfires, among hundreds of other signs that the ecosystem is under enormous stress.