Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 1:07 am
To the Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to share a few of the reasons that we had for moving to Essex and sending our children through the public school system here.
I knew that my kids would get an excellent education. Public school teachers are highly trained and well qualified. Massachusetts has some of the most stringent requirements for teacher certification. Massachusetts has the best public schools in the country, and our curriculum frameworks provide a just and equitable education for all students. I knew when I moved here that the local schools had a strong track record. A vote in favor this school budget supports our excellent schools and the dedicated teachers who work in them.
I believe that ALL students deserve a great education. Public schools are required to provide special education services and related services that may be needed by children at some point throughout their K-12 years. Your vote in favor of the school budget provides educational and support services for ALL students.
Cost was a factor for us. Like many of our friends, we made sacrifices to buy a home in a town with a great school system. Private schools are expensive, much more expensive than the correction that is on the ballot. I support the override even though my last child is graduating this year, because I believe that it is our responsibility as a society to provide ALL children with the best possible public school experience.
Finally, there is the sense of community that comes from living in a small town and attending public school. Students and their families learn about their towns and the local history, make friends with their neighbors, and become part of the fabric that weaves a community together. Your vote in favor of the school budget is a vote to support the community of Essex.
I hope that you will join me in voting YES for the schools at the ballot on May 8.
Sarah Wolf
Essex
