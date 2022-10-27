To the Editor,
We are writing to express our concern and sadness about the recent mailers expressing opposition to the zoning changes to be considered at Town Meeting on November 14.
The postcard mailer sent by an anonymous group calling themselves “Manchester Matters” used a similar format and size as the postcard sent out by the Town a week ago to inform voters of the Planning Board informational Open House. The improper use of the Town Seal is confusing and misleading. The name “Manchester Matters” (as in Black Lives Matter) is disturbing. Anonymity and a link to a Facebook page restricted to members only is cowardly and unacceptable. Failure to register a political action committee may be illegal. It is not right that the authors should hide themselves while both Town staff and volunteer Board members, who have worked so hard to update the zoning regulations face criticism and ridicule.
At more than 30 public meetings this year alone and countless others over the past three years, town residents have had the chance to speak, ask questions, and suggest changes to the proposed zoning modifications. Many have done so. The Planning Board has received correspondence as well. These public comments and hours of deliberations have resulted in revisions to the proposed bylaw changes. The public process, required by law, is the place for productive input.
Most of the changes proposed by the Planning Board simply provide clarification and reformatting. Some strengthen the zoning regulations. A few have been proposed to provide opportunities for teachers, emergency responders, seniors, and starting families to find homes in Manchester that are unaffordable today due to limited options. These changes will help to make the town more inclusive and vibrant.
The Manchester Matters mailings contain blatant misinformation. We wish to correct these misconceptions. The November 14 proposed zoning changes clarify and strengthen our bylaws by providing greater oversight for many projects by special permit. The changes would also allow for in-law apartments (accessory dwelling units) that are within existing homes and more fully regulate these uses. It proposes that senior housing could be located within Manchester – but only with neighbor input and rigorous review. These changes strengthen and update our bylaws and are consistent with the significant town input received during the master planning process. There is no proposed change that would allow multi-family or multi-use projects by right.
The postcard mailer with the improper use of the town’s official seal and an aerial view of Town Hall ends with this ironic exclamation: “Manchester would become one of the towns without the ability to prevent random/aggressive developments in our neighborhoods!” The fact is that the Town’s overly restrictive zoning has prevented the production of much needed affordable housing, and the unfortunate and inevitable result is the proposed 40B development on Shingle Hill. Now that’s an example of aggressive development where we have forfeited local control.
We urge our fellow residents to become informed about the proposed zoning changes by visiting the Town’s official website and to attend Town Meeting on November 14.
Signed:
|Christopher Olney
|Daniel Adam
|Jane Hardy
|Beverly J Russell
|John Feuerbach
|Francis Caudill
|Mary Jo Feuerbach
|Silvia Coulter
|Isabella Bates
|Mike Englehart
|Stephen Bates
|Anne Englehart
|Susan Beckmann
|Sue Thorne
|Christopher Kelly
|Gary Gilbert
|Carol Bundy
|Christine Routhier
|Gary Russell
|Noah Gilbert
|Anita Brewer-Siljeholm
|Peggy Hegarty-Steck
|Jessica Lamothe
|Timothy McDonald
|Charlotte Wilson
|Elizabeth Kinder
|Sarah Mellish
|Curtis Kinder
|Sylvia Vriesendorp
|Jana Kinder
|Axel Magnuson
|Eli Boling
|Kata Hull
|Craig Swerdloff
|Chuck Wisner
|Alison Anholt-White
|Gretchen Wood
|
Scott Colon
|Joan McDonald