To the Editor,

At its meeting on March 13, the Planning Board voted unanimously to pass over Article 18: Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Unit By-Law (Section 9.1) and Article 19: Senior Housing By-law (new section 9.4) at the upcoming Annual Town Meeting.  The Board was concerned that the Attorney General’s delayed approval of the November 2022 town meeting articles, also delayed the updating of the Zoning Bylaw and the checking the new approved by-law sections. The Planning Board also felt that the proposed bylaws were being confused with requirements for transit-oriented zoning (MGL Chapter 40A, Section 3A) that will be evaluated in the coming months.