In 2019, the Manchester Planning Board contracted with a zoning consultant to conduct a recodification of the towns zoning bylaws. Simply put, to recodify is to rearrange information in a logical order that others can follow. This task was undertaken to organize the decades of additions, revisions, and identify, correct redundant, overlapping and potentially illegal language.
What you have been presented with is much more than a recodification. I am writing to urge the residents of Manchester to familiarize yourselves with the changes and think about who will benefit from the zoning changes. Zoning laws regulate the manner and extent to which your property can be used.
I understand that sitting down and reading zoning language is not for most and I am grateful that you have entrusted me to do this work for our town. I am urging residents to take the time and read specifically Articles 5, 10, 12, 13 and 14. I voted NO to bring these forward to the Town Meeting.
I am one of three Planning Board members who have been on the board since the inception of the recodification. Additionally, I seem to be one of the few who analyze, cross reference and look for loopholes and unintended consequences within the proposed changes. Hopefully, residents of Manchester appreciate the fact that I ask hard questions, including data to support these zoning changes and the effect they will have on water, sewer, schools, State Housing Inventory (every 10 ADUs will put Manchester behind another affordable unit on the SHI), traffic… etc.
This new language will have the potential of changing use and density of all neighborhoods. Language to look for are “by right”, “less detrimental” and “density bonus”. Please reach out to me at delisioc@manchester.ma.us if you have any questions regarding my position on Articles 5, 10, 12, 13 and 14. Most of all, preserve democracy and come to Town Meeting on November 14th and VOTE.
Manchester Planning Board