To the Editor,
I bet you had no idea you could have your driver’s license suspended for THREE SURCHARGEABLE EVENTS within a 24-month period.
Well, I did not either.
Pursuant to MGL, c. 175 section 113 B, which reads in part as it applies to drivers of 65 years of age or older:
Upon receiving notification from the merit rating board that a driver has had three surchargeable incidents within the past 24 months, the registrar shall, after a hearing based solely on the accuracy of the merit rating board's records, require the driver to participate in and complete a driver education program satisfactory to the registrar. If the driver fails to provide to the registrar proof of completion of the driver education program within 90 days after the registrar mails to the driver notice of the requirement, the registrar shall suspend the driver's license or right to operate a motor vehicle until the registrar receives proof of completion of the driver education program.
You have no way to appeal this decision by the RMV. The course is conducted by the National Safety Council, a private organization working under contract to the RMV. It costs $165 and the closest location is in North Reading, about an hour’s drive from Manchester.
In my case I had three minor bumps in parking lots with no one in any of the cars. In two cases, I left a note with my contact information. It seems to me this kind of law will only encourage drivers not to report minor fender benders. I guess honesty is not the best policy
Doug Hotchkiss
(a senior citizen)
Manchester
