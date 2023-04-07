To the Editor,
WE'RE BACK!!!
To the Editor,
WE'RE BACK!!!
After taking a break for three years because of Covid, we're gonna give it a shot. The 32nd Breakfast for those attending the Sunrise Service at Singing Beach will again be held at the Amaral-Bailey Post 113 American Legion Hall, who most generously donate the use of their hall each year and have done so every year since 1989!
Instituted by E. Ray Kelley in '89, this event, which is served immediately after the services at the beach, will consist of sausages and eggs, home fries, fruit cup, homemade muffins, English muffins, doughnuts, assorted juices, coffee, tea, and milk.
This breakfast, as usual, is served free of charge, but donations used to defray the costs are always gratefully accepted.
Jack Buckley
Manchester
