Campaigning for a seat on our Town’s Planning Board has been such a privilege. Many thanks to the dedicated volunteers who helped me gather signatures to secure a place on the ballot, install signs in every neighborhood throughout our Town, and reach out to friends and neighbors to spread the word about who I am and how I can serve our community. I am incredibly grateful for your support and encouragement.
Thank you, also, to the Cricket for covering the election and hosting a televised, live forum on May 4 so that all of our residents could hear from me and the other candidates for the Planning Board and the Select Board.
Most important, I would like to thank all of the residents who invited me into their homes and took the time to meet me and share their opinions and concerns. It has been such a pleasure to speak with so many thoughtful and committed Town neighbors. I value all of your creative ideas about how to maintain our Town’s distinct seaside character, while also remaining a vibrant and welcoming community. Together, we have discussed many of the weighty issues on the Planning Board’s agenda, including the goals of the Master Plan, the pros and cons of Cell Signaling, updating our Zoning By-Laws, our State’s MBTA Zoning law, and the complexities of housing. I look forward to continuing our conversations after election day.
Please support me with your vote on May 16 so that I can continue the work I began on the Planning Board just four months ago. Thank you for your consideration and your vote!