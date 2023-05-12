To the Editor,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
To the Editor,
Campaigning for a seat on our Town’s Planning Board has been such a privilege. Many thanks to the dedicated volunteers who helped me gather signatures to secure a place on the ballot, install signs in every neighborhood throughout our Town, and reach out to friends and neighbors to spread the word about who I am and how I can serve our community. I am incredibly grateful for your support and encouragement.
Thank you, also, to the Cricket for covering the election and hosting a televised, live forum on May 4 so that all of our residents could hear from me and the other candidates for the Planning Board and the Select Board.
Most important, I would like to thank all of the residents who invited me into their homes and took the time to meet me and share their opinions and concerns. It has been such a pleasure to speak with so many thoughtful and committed Town neighbors. I value all of your creative ideas about how to maintain our Town’s distinct seaside character, while also remaining a vibrant and welcoming community. Together, we have discussed many of the weighty issues on the Planning Board’s agenda, including the goals of the Master Plan, the pros and cons of Cell Signaling, updating our Zoning By-Laws, our State’s MBTA Zoning law, and the complexities of housing. I look forward to continuing our conversations after election day.
Please support me with your vote on May 16th so that I can continue the work I began on the Planning Board just four months ago. Thank you for your consideration and your vote!
Susan Hanson-Philbrick
Manchester
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.