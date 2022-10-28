To the Editor,
The updated Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance that will be voted on at Manchester’s Special Town Meeting on November 14 creates much-needed diverse housing opportunities. Manchester desperately needs additional housing options.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
To the Editor,
The updated Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance that will be voted on at Manchester’s Special Town Meeting on November 14 creates much-needed diverse housing opportunities. Manchester desperately needs additional housing options.
This year, the median sale price of a single-family home in Manchester is $1,288,000, a 40 percent increase in the median price from just five years ago. On the date of this letter, there are six residential rental units available in Manchester with monthly rents ranging from $2,750 to $7,500, a median rent of $4,200/Mo. Year to date, there have been only 24 units rented for monthly rents ranging from $1,375 to $7,000, a median rent of $3,500/Mo. (Source: © MLS Property Information Network, Inc.)
Rising property values combined with a lack of affordable housing options has forced many seniors to move out. Those who grew up in Manchester are unable to afford to live in the community they once called home. Local businesses have struggled to attract employees due to a lack of affordable housing options in Manchester. The new ADU ordinance will help seniors age in place, enable young Manchester residents to live in the town they grew up in and offer housing opportunities to our employees.
There has been a lot of misinformation surrounding the proposed ADU ordinance. I would like to take a moment to set the record straight. The ordinance will not significantly increase density, create short-term rentals, or eliminate owner occupancy requirements. Please see the following regulations that are built into the new ADU ordinance:
Let me further explain the cap, it is highly unlikely that anything close to 20 ADUs will be built in a year. For comparison, Salem’s ADU ordinance was designed to encourage development, and only seven units were permitted in its first year (2021). There are roughly nine times more housing units in Salem than in Manchester.
The new ADU ordinance is a commonsense measure that will create a new naturally affordable housing option in Manchester without changing the character of our town. It is in line with changes being adopted by many communities across the Commonwealth, both large and small. Please take the time on November 14 and vote to approve the new ADU ordinance.
Regards,
Jim Brown
Manchester
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.