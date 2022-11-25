To the Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Moderator Alan Wilson and all those who helped with the Special Town Meeting on November 14.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
To the Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Moderator Alan Wilson and all those who helped with the Special Town Meeting on November 14.
I also want to express my gratitude to the residents who attended this meeting. Thank you for your patience with the technical difficulties. Thank you for your questions and comments.
Although we were unable to take up all the articles, we were successful on all the warrant articles we presented. The passage of these has allowed us to make important changes to the Zoning Bylaw which will make the regulations clear and understandable.
I and other planning board members have received quite a bit of feedback from those who attended. We learned some important lessons including the need to present zoning changes more clearly with as much explanation as we possibly can.
Zoning laws are complex. We must do a better job of explaining both what a proposed change would do and why we are proposing it. A simple guide to each specific law being proposed as a separate document to the law itself would simplify things.
The proposed changes are not arbitrary but are based on the policies outlined in the Master Plan and the advice from our legal consultant.
We feel that proposed changes that are clearly and carefully presented and that make reasonable improvements to the bylaw will be supported by the voters the next time we convene.
Ron Mastrogiacomo
Chairman, Manchester Planning Board
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.