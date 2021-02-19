To the Editor,
As I reflect on living through the COVID-19 pandemic during these past months that have been so challenging for everyone, I’ve thought about the many blessings our special community has offered during this time. Here are three of them.
1. The “Rock the Trails 2020” Scavenger Hunt
Last fall, in pursuit of beautifully painted scavenger hunt rocks, my husband Ken and I discovered trails that led us into woodlands, alongside marshes and ponds and up hills to beautiful vistas. Our masked grandchildren joined us on some of these rock hunts. On a particularly sunny fall day, 10-year-old Tyler spotted a Barred Owl perched on a limb above a trail in the Wilderness Conservation Area. He was so excited as he pointed out the owl to other hikers as they passed by. It was also interesting to learn about the history of the lost child on Baby Rock Trail and the Bear’s Den Trail as we hiked along. I am sure it must have taken a lot of time and effort by the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust folks to set up “Rock the Trails”, so my family and I would like to give them a big thank you! And we hope they will set it up again!
2. The Manchester 375th Celebration Committee’s Jigsaw Puzzle
The magnificent quilt that hangs in the Town Hall was reproduced into a high quality, wooden puzzle form. Putting together this extraordinary puzzle was the perfect New Year’s Eve project for Ken and I as we celebrated in isolation from family and friends. The quilt depicts landmarks and special places in town and it was a joy to recollect happy times at Singing Beach, kayaking out to House Island, picnicking at Tuck’s Point etc., while fitting together the cleverly designed wooden pieces. It was such a good way to think back over the year, that we are planning to make the puzzle an annual New Year’s Eve event, but in the future with help from family and friends. Thank you to all involved in the 375th Celebration Committee. You made our New Year special!
3. The Manchester Public Library
As the colder, snowy weather set in we turned to the library. Manchester has the most pleasant, most helpful librarians. How nice it is to pick up the phone, request books, magazines and videos and then have them magically appear on the library steps. These librarians are special. They recommend books if what we are looking for won’t be available right away and our reading has been greatly enhanced by their choices. Many, many thanks to the Manchester Public Library for providing good books to read by the fire!
These are the three awesome reasons why it is good to live in Manchester-by-the-Sea during a pandemic. I am sure you all have your many reasons as well!
Nelia Bixby, Manchester