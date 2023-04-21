I would like to thank and congratulate the Manchester Legion Post 113, the First Congregational Church, and the Manchester Masonic Lodge for hosting the model train show this past weekend. It was great to see three organizations come together and mutually support such a great event.
To Allan Kirker and Bruce Heisey of the Legion, Nancy Klebart of the Congregational Church, and Jimmy Brown of the Masons, the HUB division of the National Model Railroad Association were so pleased to be back in Manchester-by-the-Sea after traveling around New England for the last 40 years.
The show was well received by the community, and we are already being asked if there are plans to come back next winter/early spring. Stand by!