To the Editor:
I am writing in response to Mr. Schwartz’s letter to the editor entitled “Never Bothered by Term Selectman.”
There is a lot to unpack in this letter, but as an educator, I have found it is best to meet people where they are in their understanding.
Far from “lunacy,” questioning gender and gender roles is actually a gift to all people.
Growing up, I was exposed to many ideas where men and women were viewed as opposites and associated with the following stereotypes: men are the breadwinners and women are the homemakers, men are strong and women are weak, men are stoic and women are emotional. These expectations create boxes that people have had to contend with and conform to.
In my years as an educator, I have seen that these boxes are harmful to people of all ages. Men and boys are made to feel they cannot cry or open up about their emotions. I have heard from teenage boys who feel pressure to provide financial support for their families. Women and girls are not taken seriously in the workplace. Many young people are speaking out about their personal struggles because of these boxes.
Changing the term from “Selectmen” to “Select Board” is one small thing our town can do to work towards breaking down these boxes. This is especially important for positions of power and leadership.
It is unfortunate that misleading information in the media has painted a false picture of what is happening in schools. Far from “indoctrination,” students who speak their truth (not a choice) as non-binary or transgender give us all the gift of critical thinking about these boxes, and whether or not they serve us.
Lastly, not understanding why a person would question their gender does not mean that it is something to fear. Rather, it means it is time to open our minds and hearts and listen.
Lindsay Banks
Manchester