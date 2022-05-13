To the Editor,
Is what SLV hopes to build on Shingle Hill affordable? They propose a mixed use project that will have 75% market rate units and 25% “affordable” units (102 apartments at market rate and 34 apartments “affordable”).
The affordable units are targeted for families that make 80% of the Area Median Income. For Cape Ann that is 80% of the AMI which is more than $100,000 for a family of four and keeps rising.
How does this qualify for affordable housing when three quarters of the apartments will be very expensive? There must be a better way to address our town finding more “affordable” housing and the effort is underway. All of us can help to make this happen in a more inclusive way without major changes to the town’s natural resources or disturbing conservation land.
Susan H. Harrington
Manchester