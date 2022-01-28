Thank you to our neighbors and friends for their ongoing support and assistance during this difficult time. Thank you for all of the cards, flowers and food! To those who came to visit, the visits meant so much to him! Special thanks to the Manchester Police and Fire departments for responding so quick and with such care for Doc. More special thanks to the American Legion and to Brenda and Kevin at Seaside Variety for making sure there was always a jelly donut for Doc.
Gratefully yours,
The Herrick Family